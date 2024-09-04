Michigan Star CB Will Johnson Could Be Vulnerable vs. Texas
AUSTIN -- Michigan Wolverines star cornerback Will Johnson helped put away Fresno State in Saturday's 30-10 win with an 86-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't a night full of shutdown plays from the future first-round draft pick.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Bulldogs targeted Johnson eight times in coverage, as he surrendered five catches for 77 yards and 29 yards after the catch. This also included four first downs.
If Fresno State was able to have that kind of production in the passing game against Michigan's top cornerback, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns could have an afternoon of big-time gains through the air when they visit Ann Arbor to face the 10th-ranked Wolverines on Saturday.
Of course, it's important to state the obvious. A player of Johnson's caliber is certainly capable of turning up the heat against an elite opponent like Texas, as the season-opening win over Fresno State was clearly not the Wolverines -- or Johnson -- at their best. Michigan and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale were also likely very conservative in their defensive approach as to not give away too much on tape to the Longhorns ahead of the top-10 matchup.
Regardless, the production Fresno State's receivers had against Johnson is surprising to say the least. Things won't get any easier against a Texas receiving corps that showed off a multitude of weapons in the season-opening 52-0 shutout win over Colorado State.
With transfer additions Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden and Silas Bolden all bringing speed and experience to the table, Quinn Ewers has options at his disposal. Despite the talent this trio possesses, it was freshman Ryan Wingo that led the way for Texas on Saturday with four catches for 70 yards. Add in sophomores Johntay Cook II and DeAndre Moore Jr., and the Longhorns are six-deep at the position, according to Steve Sarkisian's training camp takeaways.
The Wolverines likely won't (and shouldn't) have Johnson shadowing one Texas receiver on Saturday, as the Longhorns have yet to establish a true WR1 in the offense. Sarkisian probably wants it to remain this way throughout the season.
Texas will have multiple ways it can beat Michigan down the field. And after Saturday's game against Fresno State, attacking an elite player like Johnson could certainly be in the cards for the Longhorns when the opportunity presents itself. He'll have to prove Week 1 was a just down performance, or the Texas receivers could be in for a productive day.
Texas and Michigan will kick off from The Big House at 11 a.m. CT.