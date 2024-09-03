Longhorns Country

Michigan 'Super Excited' For Texas Longhorns Challenge

The Texas Longhorns are heading into one of the toughest environments in college football on Saturday, where the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines will be waiting.

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) runs the ball after he makes an interception in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / rick osentoski-usa today sports
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns and No. 9 Michigan Wolverines are set to face off in the biggest college football game of the weekend on Saturday.

Not only is it a matchup of top-10 teams, but College GameDay and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will both be in attendance. It will also be the first time the Longhorns have ever made the trip to Ann Arbor and the Big House.

Currently, Texas sits as a 6.5-point favorite over the reigning national champions, and at least on paper, seems to have the advantage in most areas. Particularly on offense, where the Horns have arguably one of the best units in the SEC.

That said, the Wolverines are no strangers to being underdogs, and new head coach Sherrone Moore will have them ready for the challenge.

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Toreon Penright (77) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / rick osentoski-usa today sports

"We’re super excited for the challenge. Coach (Steve Sarkisian) has done a really good job with the program," Moore said. "On offense, they present challenges because of the way he calls the game, what he does, his creativity, his rhythm... They have a really great quarterback. Skill players, fast everywhere. Running back is really good. The O-line is as good as you’ll see in the country. I know our defense is excited for the challenge.”

So what does Moore think is the biggest challenge that the Texas offense presents?

Speed, speed, and more speed.

Especially at the wide receiver position, where Texas now has a six to seven-player deep rotation.

“They’re all fast. They’re all playmakers," Moore said. "Bond, we played last year. He's a great playmaker so our guys are familiar with him obviously in a different scheme doing different things. He’s a really good playmaker. They’ve got a transfer from Oregon State and Houston. The big thing that stands out is their speed, and their ability to separate. I think Sark does a really good job of putting them in position to showcase their talent.”

Moore also knows that the identity of Texas and Sark's offense is truly built on the running game.

And even without CJ Baxter and Christian Clark in the fold this season, that is not going to change.

“People see the passing game, but ultimately (Sarkisian) wants to run the football and do things to control the clock and create a rhythm,” Moore said. “There’s a play and there’s a play off of it. If you see the play action, there’s a play and there’s a play off of it to help it.”

The Longhorns and Wolverines are set to kick off at 11 am CT on FOX.

