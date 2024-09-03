Longhorns Country

Texas Moves Up in AP Top 25 Poll

The Texas Longhorns remain one of the highest-ranked teams in the country ahead of their battle with Michigan.

Aug 31, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) takes the snap against Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman-USA TODAY Sports
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are moving on up as they prepare to face the Michigan Wolverines this weekend.

Texas jumped up one spot in the AP Top 25 rankigns release on Tuesday, as the Longhorns are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the country behind only Georgia and Ohio State, respectively. Michigan dropped down one spot to No. 10 after beating Fresno State, 30-10.

Aug 31, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian sings the alma matter after defeating the Colorado State Rams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports / aaron meullion-usa today sports

Here's the full top 10:

No. 1 Georiga

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 3 Texas

No. 4 Alabama

No. 5 Notre Dame

No. 6 Ole Miss

No. 7 Oregon

No. 8 Penn State

No. 9 Missouri

No. 10 Michigan

The Longhorns took down Colorado State in convincing fashion during Saturday's season opener shutting out the Rams in a 52-0 win.

The team now moves on to Michigan, which will be one of Texas' toughest tests this season. Steve Sarkisian and co. are not taking the defending national champions lightly.

"(We have) A ton of respect for this program, for this team," Sarkisian said Monday. "You don't go to three straight College Football Playoffs if you don't have a great program, and they've got a great program obviously, capping it off  last year being national champs. ... We know this is a heck of a challenge. We know this will be a four-quarter game. This is why you come to a Texas or go to a Michigan, to play in games like this."

No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Michigan will kick off from Ann Arbor on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

