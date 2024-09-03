Texas Moves Up in AP Top 25 Poll
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are moving on up as they prepare to face the Michigan Wolverines this weekend.
Texas jumped up one spot in the AP Top 25 rankigns release on Tuesday, as the Longhorns are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the country behind only Georgia and Ohio State, respectively. Michigan dropped down one spot to No. 10 after beating Fresno State, 30-10.
Here's the full top 10:
No. 1 Georiga
No. 2 Ohio State
No. 3 Texas
No. 4 Alabama
No. 5 Notre Dame
No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 7 Oregon
No. 8 Penn State
No. 9 Missouri
No. 10 Michigan
The Longhorns took down Colorado State in convincing fashion during Saturday's season opener shutting out the Rams in a 52-0 win.
The team now moves on to Michigan, which will be one of Texas' toughest tests this season. Steve Sarkisian and co. are not taking the defending national champions lightly.
"(We have) A ton of respect for this program, for this team," Sarkisian said Monday. "You don't go to three straight College Football Playoffs if you don't have a great program, and they've got a great program obviously, capping it off last year being national champs. ... We know this is a heck of a challenge. We know this will be a four-quarter game. This is why you come to a Texas or go to a Michigan, to play in games like this."
No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Michigan will kick off from Ann Arbor on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.