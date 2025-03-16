No. 11 Texas Seeking SEC Series Sweep Over Mississippi State: Live Updates
Coming into the 2025 season there were plenty of questions about how the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (16-1, 2-0) would look in their first season under Jim Schlossnagle. It was also their first season in the SEC.
Well, it is safe to say that so far the Longhorns have certainly handled the transition to their new conference extremely well. Their first series in conference play has gotten off to an incredible start, as they took the first two games over the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6, 0-2).
Both games have been tense, thrilling affairs with the Longhorns taking the opener 8-7 and game two 5-3. Max Belyeu played the role of hero in the second game, blasting a go-ahead, two-run blast in the top of the seventh that propelled Texas to its 16th straight win.
Now, the Longhorns look to keep the momentum rolling and start their first year in the SEC 3-0 in conference play and push the winning streak to 17 straight games.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, with the Longhorns looking to sweep the Bulldogs from Dudy Noble Field at 4:15 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
RF - Max Belyeu
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Adrian Rodriguez
C - Rylan Galvan
3B - Casey Borba
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
LF - Tommy Farmer IV
P - Jason Flores
Top First:
Karson Ligon (Mississippi State) pitching
Mendoza: Groundout to short
Belyeu: Strikeout swinging
Flores: Fly out to right
