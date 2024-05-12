Notebook: Texas Longhorns Defeat UCF, Take Another Big 12 Series
The Texas Longhorns (32-20, 17-10) keep on rolling in conference play, folks. They entered their series against the UCF Knights (31-17, 12-14) having won four straight conference series. Looking to extend that number to five straight, the Longhorns did their job on the road and took care of business.
While a sweep and some outside help was necessary if they wanted to keep their conference title hopes alive, the Longhorns will certainly be far from upset with another series win. Securing it bolsters their postseason application and keeps them red-hot heading into their final conference series.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' series win over the Knights.
Timely hitting in the clutch
One of Texas' biggest issues at times this season has been an overreliance on extra-base hits, especially the long ball. While the long ball certainly came out to play this weekend, the ability to pick up clutch hits and move runners over was paramount for Texas.
Starting in the opener, Jalin Flores smashed a two-run single in the top of the ninth, picking up crucial insurance runs in the eventual 6-3 win. In the finale, it was a back-and-forth affair but one that Texas ultimately came through and won with timely knocks - especially in the eighth when they plated a pair to go ahead 10-7, a score that held thanks to Gage Boehm.
If they can keep up this ability to play small ball heading into the postseason then that, paired with their ability to launch the long ball, will make them a tough out.
Third starter still a ?
By now the Friday and Saturday starters for the Longhorns are well established in Max Grubbs and Ace Whitehead. Even if they aren't as sharp as they have been all season, which was the case for Whitehead on Saturday, they have earned enough trust to bounce back in their following outing. Sunday's spot, though, cannot say the same.
Lebarron Johnson Jr. looked like his old self for the first four innings against the Knights. Holding UCF hitless, he struck seven. Then the wheels came off in the fifth. He was charged with four earned runs in the frame and was pulled without recording a single out. The potential was there, but he simply could not finish - an issue that the Longhorns have to consider with the NCAA Tournament looming.
Welcome to the Big Show
An elite closer makes life infinitely easier for the rest of a team's pitching staff. Their ability to come in and get 3+ outs when needed shrinks the game, allowing a coach to have a quicker trigger when inserting them late in ball games. This has been the case all season long for the Longhorns with Gage Boehm.
Proving to be one of the best closers in the Big 12 once again in this series, Boehm entered Friday's contest with five saves to his name. He entered the series opener in the eighth, and proceeded to give Texas two innings of shutout baseball, shutting the door on a 6-3 win. Just as dominant in the finale, the right-hander went 2.2 innings of shutout baseball for save number seven in the 10-7 win.
Boehm's ability to come in and go two or more innings is a big win for Texas, and one that will be a major bonus once postseason play begins.
What's next for Texas?
The Longhorns return home for their final conference series as a member of the Big 12, hosting the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT.