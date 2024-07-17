OU's Danny Stutsman on Texas Being Everyone's Biggest Game: "When I go to bed, I think about Texas and that game."
Texas and Oklahoma seem to never go apart.
Every year the two teams fight for the Golden Hat in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, but in 2024, things will look a bit different as both teams officially moved from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers went as far as saying Texas will have the biggest target in its back heading into the new season.
“We’re going to be everybody’s biggest game, for sure,"Ewers said at the Manning Passing Academy, via On3. "It’s definitely a different level. I’ve always wanted to play in the SEC. I know we’re all excited to be a part of a conference like that.”
When Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman was asked about Ewers' comments, he couldn't disagree.
"I mean, he's not wrong," Stutsman said. "When I go to bed, I think about Texas and that game. It is what it is... I know what that game means to myself and every single Sooner fan."
The Red River rivals will be facing each other on Oct. 12 this year and while the Sooners will be looking to defend their 2023 win, Texas will be seeking revenge.
“I have a Longhorn tattooed on my body,” Stutsman said. “Like it means that much to me. You go to bed thinking about how big of a deal it is. You look at every single person in the state of Oklahoma, every single person in the state of Texas, and you know how much it means to them.”
This will be Stutsman's last opportunity to go back to Norman with the Golden Hat, and for him, that would mean the world.
“That’s one game in the season once a year that these two states can compete against each other in the biggest sport in the United States, and it’s going to go on,” he said. “It went on long before me. It’s going to go on long after me. I get a little piece of that shine to prove myself and to prove my state.”