Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners Week 6 Preview: Defensive Players to Watch
Going into this new season, Oklahoma’s offense might not be its strongest suit, but Texas will have to bring its best game to face the Sooner defense.
Ranked barely outside the top-10, at No. 12, by EA Sports, three defensive players trouble for opponents in 2023 and will be looking to do the same in the upcoming season.
They were top players in the Big 12, and should now be elite in the SEC. Here are three players to look out for in the Sooner defense.
1. LB Danny Stutsman
This senior from Florida collected accolades in his junior year. Named a third-team AP All-American and a first-team All-Big 12 selection.
Against Texas in the 2023 edition of the Red River Showdown, Stutsman recorded nine tackles, having a record of 17 against SMU in early September. He was the Sooners’ leader in tackles at the end of the season with 51 solo, 53 assisted and 104 total.
He started all 12 games he played and earned the title of Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 11 following the SMU matchup.
2. DB Billy Bowman Jr.
Senior defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. is no stranger to the field. He started 29 of his 35 career games since joining the Sooners in 2021.
As a junior, Bowman Jr. led his team in interceptions, earning a spot in the CBS Sports/247 Sports All-American first team. He didn't only lead Oklahoma in interceptions, but his six placed him second nationally, as well as leading the country with three interception returns for a touchdown and with 238 interception return yards.
After a solid performance at BYU, Bowman Jr. was named Thorpe Award National DB of the Week for his 100-yard interception for a touchdown and nine tackles.
3. DL Ethan Downs
To complete the senior defensive trio, defensive linebacker Ethan Downs had his name on the second-team All-Big 12 list.
He started in all but one game in the 2023 season, getting playing time in all of them. Sacks led the Sooners in sacks with 4.5 in addition to 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one interception and six quarterback hurries.
Downs reached his season high in tackles in the Cotton Bowl against Texas, registering three solos and a quarterback hurry.