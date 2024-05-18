Longhorns Country

'Overhyped': Anonymous Coaches Have Mixed Opinions On Texas QB Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers has a lot of hype heading into 2024, but according to anonymous coaches, he still has a long way to go.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) sends a pass down the field during the Sugar Bowl
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) sends a pass down the field during the Sugar Bowl / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is one of the more lauded players in the country heading into the 2024 season.

Coming off of a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff run, on top of a career-year stat-wise, Ewers has found himself at the forefront of the conversation for both the Heisman Trophy, as well as to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft.

However, not everyone feels the same about Ewers' potential. In fact, according to a report from the Athletic's Bruce Feldman, some anonymous college coaches believe he is actually more overhyped than anything else.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the Sugar Bowl College Football
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the Sugar Bowl College Football / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /

“I’m not that high on him,” One defensive back coach that faced Ewers in 2023 told Feldman. “Overhyped. He has a good arm, and he did have a lot of talent around him, but you just see a bunch of stuff where you wonder what he’s doing out there.”

Ewers, of course, proved time and time again last year that he was capable of performing at a big-time level, beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa, leading the Horns to tough wins against TCU and Iowa State, as well as leading the Horns to a Big 12 title with a record-setting performance.

That said, at times there was also some questionable play from the Horns signal-caller, particularly against Oklahoma and Washington, in two of their biggest games of the year.

And as another anonymous coach believes, Ewers might have been propped up by his star group of pass catchers in Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, Adonai Mitchell and Ja'Tavion Sanders, as well as the immense talent he had behind him at the running back spot in his two seasons.

“I’m very curious to watch him this year,” a Big 12 defensive coach said to Feldman. “The last two years he had superstars around him. There’s some ‘Oh My God!’ throws on film that he made against Alabama, but he was just so inconsistent.”

Are the words of these coaches definitive proof that Ewers is, in fact, overhyped?

Absolutely not.

And heading into Year 3 in Steve Sarkisian's offense, it is very possible that Ewers takes another meteoric jump, much like he did from Year 1 to Year 2. That said, even if he doesn't, and his improvements are even marginal, he has already proven to be good enough to lead the Longhorns to the verge of a national title.

But given the high profile of his position, and the star in the making sitting behind him on the depth chart, it also raises the question of whether or not it is even possible for him to live up to that hype in the first place.

We'll find out one way or another starting on August 31 in Austin, when the Longhorns season kicks off against Colorado State.

