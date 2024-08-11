Philadelphia Eagles Sign Former Texas Longhorns Safety Caden Sterns
According to a release issued by the team Sunday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Texas Longhorns star safety Caden Sterns to provide depth in their defensive backfield.
In a corresponding move, the team waived former University of Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman.
Sterns was released by the Denver Broncos on Monday. He was a former fifth-round selection of the Broncos. Sterns played under coach Vic Fangio, who is now the current defensive coordinator for the Eagles,
"He was a good player. Moved well. Had good instincts. Good ball skills. Had a good feel for the game. We just need to see where he's at physically," Fangio said.
Sterns has experience as a leader of a unit as he has played for three seasons. Sterns has not played in a game since suffering a torn patella tendon in his left knee last season against division rival Las Vegas, It was the opening game of the season for both teams,
Sterns was originally claimed off of waivers by the Carolina Panthers, but they ultimately waived him as he failed his physical.
Sterns appeared in 20 games for the Broncos, garnering 49 tackles and four interceptions.
The former Longhorns safety will join the Eagles on Sunday but is not expected to see the practice field for at least a week.
He will probably not see any action in the two remaining preseason games, Fangio said he will be involved in meetings and film study in an event to get caught up for when he does return to the field,
Depending on how quickly he can regain his previous form, he will remain a longshot to make the final 53-man roster,