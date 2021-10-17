Photo Recap: Revisiting the Longhorns Gut-Wrenching Loss to the Cowboys

The Longhorns dropped their second straight game Saturday despite leading by multiple possessions, falling to No. 12 Oklahoma State, 32-24. The devastating loss is the Longhorns’ third of the season and will undoubtedly drop them from the Top 25 rankings.

Texas welcomed the Cowboys to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium where both teams battled to get their third conference win of the season. The win kept the Cowboys at the top of the Big-12 rankings (6-0, 3-0 Big-12) while Texas fell to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

Texas got off to a stellar start turning their first possession of the game into an eleven-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a Bijan Robinson one-yard touchdown run. Robinson would put on another Heisman-worthy performance, scoring three touchdowns and accumulating 173 total yards from scrimmage.

Late in the second quarter, Texas was up 17-3 and possessed the ball inside the Cowboys’ red zone. The Longhorns were looking to extend their lead when Cowboy defensive back Jason Taylor II undercut a Casey Thompson pass for an interception and then raced 85 yards for a touchdown.

Oklahoma State would use the momentum swing of this play to fight back and take a late-game lead over Texas. With just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns had one final chance to tie the game. On the second play of the potential game-tying drive, Thompson threw his second interception of the game, which sealed a victory for the Cowboys.

The Longhorns will now enter their bye week and hope to get the team’s leading tackler, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, back to full strength. Overshown suffered a concussion in the first half of Saturday’s game.

The Longhorns’ next opportunity to get back in the win column will be October 30th when they travel to Waco, TX to take on the one-loss Baylor Bears.

