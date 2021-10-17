    • October 17, 2021
    Photo Recap: Revisiting the Longhorns Gut-Wrenching Loss to the Cowboys

    The Longhorns let another one slip away as they lose their second game in a row, and the third of the season.
    The Longhorns dropped their second straight game Saturday despite leading by multiple possessions, falling to No. 12 Oklahoma State, 32-24. The devastating loss is the Longhorns’ third of the season and will undoubtedly drop them from the Top 25 rankings.

    Texas welcomed the Cowboys to DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium where both teams battled to get their third conference win of the season. The win kept the Cowboys at the top of the Big-12 rankings (6-0, 3-0 Big-12) while Texas fell to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

    Texas got off to a stellar start turning their first possession of the game into an eleven-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a Bijan Robinson one-yard touchdown run. Robinson would put on another Heisman-worthy performance, scoring three touchdowns and accumulating 173 total yards from scrimmage.

    Late in the second quarter, Texas was up 17-3 and possessed the ball inside the Cowboys’ red zone. The Longhorns were looking to extend their lead when Cowboy defensive back Jason Taylor II undercut a Casey Thompson pass for an interception and then raced 85 yards for a touchdown. 

    Oklahoma State would use the momentum swing of this play to fight back and take a late-game lead over Texas. With just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns had one final chance to tie the game. On the second play of the potential game-tying drive, Thompson threw his second interception of the game, which sealed a victory for the Cowboys.

    The Longhorns will now enter their bye week and hope to get the team’s leading tackler, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, back to full strength. Overshown suffered a concussion in the first half of Saturday’s game. 

    The Longhorns’ next opportunity to get back in the win column will be October 30th when they travel to Waco, TX to take on the one-loss Baylor Bears. 

    USATSI_16966932
    USATSI_16966935
    USATSI_16966936
    USATSI_16966928
    USATSI_16966934
    USATSI_16966933
    USATSI_16967359
    USATSI_16966929
    USATSI_16967362
    USATSI_16967107
    USATSI_16967104
    USATSI_16967105
    USATSI_16967103
    USATSI_16967158
    USATSI_16967159
    USATSI_16967106
    USATSI_16967157
    USATSI_16967108
    USATSI_16967361
    USATSI_16967366
    USATSI_16967164
    USATSI_16967364
    USATSI_16967165
    USATSI_16967162
    USATSI_16967363
    USATSI_16967161
    USATSI_16968548
    USATSI_16967365
    USATSI_16967514
    USATSI_16967512
    USATSI_16967511
    USATSI_16967513
    USATSI_16967516
    USATSI_16967517
    USATSI_16968376
    USATSI_16968547
    USATSI_16967518
    USATSI_16968546
    USATSI_16968550
    USATSI_16968545
    USATSI_16968551
    USATSI_16968544
    USATSI_16968559
    USATSI_16968555
    USATSI_16968556
    USATSI_16968554
    USATSI_16968561
    USATSI_16968560
    USATSI_16968381
    USATSI_16968363
    USATSI_16968558
    USATSI_16968360
    USATSI_16968366
    USATSI_16968358
    USATSI_16968388
    USATSI_16968385
    USATSI_16968386
    USATSI_16968389

