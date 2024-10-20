Quinn Ewers Benched for Arch Manning as Texas Trails Georgia Big at Halftime
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns got smacked in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin on Saturday, which prompted an early quarterback change from head coach Steve Sarkisian.
No. 1 Texas put together a dreadful first half against No. 5 Georgia and headed into the locker room down 23-0. Arch Manning replaced Quinn Ewers in the second quarter but was unable to provide the Texas offense with a spark.
The Bulldogs got the ball first but quickly punted. Texas managed to pick up a pair of first downs on its first drive before stalling out and punting it back. Once Georgia got the ball back, Longhorns safety Andrew Mukaba came up with one of the plays of the season so far for the Texas defense.
On a high pass in traffic from Beck, Mukuba exteneded into the air and tipped the ball to himself to secure the interception. However, the Longhorns were unable to get points off the takeaway after going three-and-out.
The Bulldogs got the ball back and picked up chunks of yardage on a 21-yard catch from Lawson Luckie and an 18-yard run from Etienne. Beck then found Etienne for a 13-yard catch-and-run on 3rd and 9, but three plays later, the Longhorns came up with another takeaway. Luckie was unable to corral Beck's pass on 3rd and 8, allowing Jahdae Barron to come up with the tipped pass for a red zone turnover.
Pinned back near their own goal line after the takeaway, the Longhorns were gifted 15 yards after Ryan Wingo drew a pass interference penalty on the Georgia defense. The flag created some breathing room for the offense, but the Bulldogs brought a blitz on thrid down a few plays later, as Daylen Everette blindsided Ewers to force the fumble. The Bulldogs recovered at the Texas 13-yard line and Etienne punched it in for a two-yard touchdown four plays later to give Georgia a 7-0 lead.
At the end of the first quarter, Matthew Golden had a 64-yard kickoff return but a holding penalty called it back. The Longhorns were then backed up in front of their own end zone and quickly went three-and-out. After the punt, Georgia started at the Texas 28-yard line following a 19-yard return.
Texas' defense held the Bulldogs to a field goal, but the offensive struggles continued for Ewers and co. On the third play of the ensuing drive, Ewers tossed the ball into traffic and Everette came up with his second takeaway, this time on an interception.
Georgia receiver Dominic Lovett got free for a 17-yard gain and Etienne found the end zone again on a 15-yard run a play later. The Longhorns were now down 17-0 and with no momentum on their side. Another three-and-out for Texas led to another field goal for the Dawgs.
Manning then replaced Ewers but his two drives resulted in a punt and a lost fumble. Georgia added another field goal in the final seconds of the half.
The Longhorns will receive the ball to begin the second half.