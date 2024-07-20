Quinn Ewers Gives Longhorns Star Kelvin Banks Jr. and Texas Offense Confidence Heading Into SEC
Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. is confident in the Texas Longhorns offense heading into the 2024 season.
The offense is led by third-year quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has now established himself as the unquestioned leader of the program.
“(Playing with Quinn) gives you confidence because the more you can spend time with a guy and play with him the more you can gel with him,” Banks Jr. said. “And even then we have guys behind Quinn and other back-ups as well who would gel into our playbook and scheme as well. So it's very exciting.
A strong and connected offensive line will be crucial for the Longhorns to succeed in the SEC with renewed rivalries on their plate.
Texas hasn’t played Texas A&M since 2011, but on Nov. 30, the Longhorns will travel to Kyle Field to give this rivalry a restart and the current Texas team can’t wait to keep the tradition alive.
“I heard about the rivalry, I was too young to remember Justin Tucker and the game when he kicked but I've seen highlights from it,” Banks Jr. said. “It's going to be a great rivalry, a great type of excitement to keep that tradition going.”
One rivalry that hasn’t gone anywhere and will just get more heated is Oklahoma. Every year, the teams play in the Cotton Bowl for the famous Golden Hat, but this year, as the SEC motto says, it will just mean more.
The two teams are heading into the new conference together and will have the pride of their programs to defend.
“I would say (we are) two teams who has a lot of grit and a lot of passion about their school, especially just being able to represent -- I know most guys, they stay in town -- I mean, in their state, so I'm an in-state guy, being able to represent my family and also being able to represent my state as well,” Banks Jr. said. “Two teams who are passionate and ready to play.”