Quinn Ewers ‘Isn’t Caught Up’ in Heisman Trophy Run
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has been in Heisman talks since his College Football Playoff run with the Longhorns in 2023.
Now, with Texas’ move to the Southeastern Conference, Ewers’ name has been even hotter in the run for the prestigious trophy — but that isn’t his priority.
“You know, I think Quinn is probably like the coolest guy in the room,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “He doesn't get caught up in what a Heisman -- if you asked him, would he even know? He's just not caught up in that stuff. When Quinn gets free time, he's going to go hunt or he's going to go fish. When he's here, he's going to work, and he's just working on his craft. He's being with his teammates.”
According to his coach, Ewers has the skill to remain calm even in stressful moments, and his focus is on the SEC Championship and the game he plays.
“Even in-game, when you think about Quinn, when he shows those moments of emotion on a great throw, it's almost like shocking to people because even when the bad moments occur, he stays so calm and so cool in the moment that with the hype, I just don't think we have to worry too much about that,” Sarkisian said. “He's more focused on trying to win a championship, playing the best football he can play, being the best leader, the best teammate he can be. That's probably more important to him than what award might be down the road because some people are saying he might win it.
But Ewers does feel the pressure, and he knows the expectations that come with his title.
“There is definitely a lot of pressure that comes with playing quarterback at the University of Texas for sure,” Ewers said. “But I couldn't be more blessed and excited for the opportunity that I've been granted from the good Lord above and the platform He has given me and I'm just excited for year three.”