NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

"Road Ahead Still Significant" For Jordan Spieth Despite Top-3 Finish At Masters

After a valiant 72-hole effort at Augusta National, former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth still has a long journey ahead to get where he wants to be
Author:
Publish date:

“I'm tired,” Former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth said after his fifth career top-three finish at the Masters. “I felt some mental fatigue for sure and made a couple of bonehead mistakes over the weekend, just from, I think, maybe the long stretch."

And after four days on one of the most unforgiving courses in all of professional golf, that should come as no surprise. 

It was a frustrating day for Spieth, who finished the tournament tied for third place on the leaderboard with Xander Schauffle, and felt was just a few mistakes away from being in contention on Sunday.

Despite that, Spieth still found himself within striking distance of the leader and eventual champion, Hideki Matsuyama, heading into his final round.

READ MORE: Longhorns Jordan Spieth Claims Fifth Top-5 Finish At The Masters

In order to catch Matsuyama, however, Spieth would have to play near-perfect golf -- much like the rounds he played from 2014-2016 when he looked like he was born for Augusta's challenges. 

That still may be the case, but on Sunday, that plan went out the window early, as a mentally-fatigued Spieth opened the final round with three bogeys on his first six holes, making the climb back to Matsuyama nearly insurmountable. 

“I just didn't have a great start," Spieth said. "Then it was just kind of the story of the week. I hit some good putts, burned a lot of lips, certainly struck the ball well enough to win the golf tournament, and they just didn't go in. Certainly, had them go in here plenty of times.”

Spieth was able to recover, scoring five birdies on the back nine, including four in six holes from No. 9 to No. 14, but bogeyed the final hole, sending him back down to seven-under on the day. 

In any other Masters, a final round 70 would have been more than satisfactory, but here, it simply wasn't enough, and that slow start, in addition to a handful of missed opportunities, made it too difficult to catch the streaking Matsuyama. 

All in all, in fact, Spieth's weekend at the Masters was one of the most impressive in the entire field, with the former Longhorn hitting a tournament-best 56 greens in regulation, and hitting 42 of 56 fairways. Spieth was also the first player to birdie No. 10 on all four days of play.

READ MORE: Longhorns Ex Spieth Opens Up About Journey To Texas Open Win

Still, Spieth feels there were plenty of issues holding him back from making his leap to the front of the leaderboard during the tournament.

“I wish that I had the control of my swing that I hope is coming or I think is coming soon because it would have made things a little easier this week,” Spieth said. “Structurally, it’s still not matching up where I want it to, and I feel like I’m doing a significant movement to try and get there. I still have a little bit of the old tendencies, but I get it in a better striking position, with the wrists in a better place, the clubface, and the shaft plane in a much better place, which is why I’m able to come out and contend.”

Mechanical issues notwithstanding, Spieth's journey back to prominence is certainly on the right track, as Sunday marked his fifth top-five in his last eight outings, and moved him to sixth place in the FedExCup standings.

But if you ask him, there is significant work left to be done. 

“All in all, I've made a lot of good progress, but I feel like that road ahead is still significant for me.”

CONTINUE READING: Jack Nicklaus Reveals Joy For Longhorns Ex Spieth After Win

What did you think of Spieth's weekend at Augusta? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

GettyImages-1312005155
News

"Road Ahead Still Significant" For Jordan Spieth Despite Top-3 Finish At Masters

After a valiant 72-hole effort at Augusta National, former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth still has a long journey ahead to get where he wants to be

E2D39521_581B_4930_A5DC_204018A36132
News

Longhorns Baseball Sweeps Kansas State, Extends Winning Streak to Eight

The Texas Longhorns baseball team just finished a sweep against the Kansas State Wildcats. The implications could mean a lot for Omaha.

GettyImages-1312015161
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns-ex Jordan Spieth Claims Fifth Top-5 Finish At Masters

Despite a rough start, Spieth finished with a final-round 70, but finished out of contention for his second green jacket

GettyImages-1312008841
News

Masters Sunday Tracker: Spieth Now T-2 After Fourth Birdie In Six Holes

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's briggest prize

SARK
Football

‘Physical Day’ for Longhorns During First Scrimmage

‘Physical Day’ for Texas Longhorns During First Spring Scrimmage Says Steve Sarkisian

A3A1F9CA-99AB-4EF6-976E-68D457F661AD
News

Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns Target Arch Manning Throws Up The Horns

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

GettyImages-1311830674
Longhorns in the pros

Longhorns-Ex Jordan Spieth Six Shots Back After Masters Third Round

Jordan Spieth shot an even-par 72, but Hideki Matsuyama shot a 65 to take control of The Masters going into Sunday

USATSI_15864806
News

Longhorns' Scheffler Shoots 1-Under on Round 3 of the 2021 Masters

Former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler had a good round three of the 2021 Masters on Saturday afternoon.