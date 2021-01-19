NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

Sarkisian Tabs Washington’s Kwiatkowski as Longhorns Defensive Coordinator

After an exhaustive search in which multiple candidates were considered for the position, the Texas Longhorns have found their defensive coordinator in Washington's Pete Kwiatkowski
Author:
Publish date:

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian added yet another impressive name to his staff in Austin on Tuesday, when Washington’s Pete Kwiatkowski was reportedly named the team’s new defensive coordinator, replacing the departed Chris Ash.

Known as one of the top defensive minds in college football, Kwiatkowski spent four years as the Boise State defensive coordinator under Chris Peterson (his second stint with the team), before following Peterson to the Huskies in 2014.

READ MORE: Longhorns Coach Tracker: Sark Targeting A Pac-12 DC?

During his time with the Peterson and the Huskies, Kwiatkowski's defense's ranked as a top-13 team in the country in scoring defense in five of his seven seasons, including a three-year stretch in the top-10, and back-to-back years in the top-five.

In eight seasons at Washington, Kwiatkowski helped the Huskies to an overall record of 55-26, as well as a College Football Playoff appearance in 2016, where the Huskies fell to Nick Saban and the eventual national champion Alabama Crimson Tide.

Before his time as defensive coordinator Boise State, Kwiatkowski coached the Broncos' defensive line from 2006-2009. He also spent time at Montana State as the defensive coordinator, as well as stints Eastern Washington, Snow College, and his first tenure at Boise State (1988-1996), where he coached defensive line.

READ MORE: Did Urban Meyer Tell A Longhorns Lie?

The Longhorns have already assembled a stellar defensive staff around Kwiatkowski, including Blake Gideon (safeties), Terry Joseph (defensive passing game coordinator/cornerbacks), and Bo Davis (defensive line).

With its defensive coordinator position now occupied, Texas can move forward with filling the final spots in the coaching staff, including the inside/outside linebacker coach positions, which remain open.

Pete-Kwiatkowski (1)
News

Sarkisian Tabs Washington’s Kwiatkowski as Longhorns Defensive Coordinator

After an exhaustive search in which multiple candidates were considered for the position, the Texas Longhorns have found their defensive coordinator in Washington's Pete Kwiatkowski

USATSI_15445776
News

Longhorns Have Second-Straight Game Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

The Texas Longhorns will have a full week off, following the postponement of their Saturday matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.

USATSI_15171653
Football

Can Longhorns Star RB Compete For Heisman in 2021?

Can rising sophomore star Bijan Robinson Compete for a Heisman Trophy in 2021?

pete-kwiatkowski
News

Longhorns Coach Tracker: Sark Targeting A Pac-12 DC?

With the Texas defensive coordinator search still in full swing, does Steve Sarkisian have his eyes on a Pac-12 defensive coordinator?

ghows-GA-201029379-647ae409
News

Could Top Texas Recruit Follow In Westlake Stars’ QB Footsteps?

Could top Texas Longhorns quarterback 2022 recruit Cade Klubnik follow in the footsteps of his former Westlake Chaparral alumni?

Landon-Hullaby-1116154850
News

Longhorns Make the Cut For Another Top 2022 In-State Prospect

The Longhorns 2022 recruiting momentum is moving full speed ahead, with another top in-state prospect listing the team in his top-10

Malcom Brown
Longhorns in the pros

NFL Top 100 Free Agents: Where are the Longhorns?

The absence of Texas Longhorns from the PFF/NFL Top 100 free agents may say a lot about player development for the Longhorns

Sam Ehlinger
News

Longhorns Roster Tracker: 'Substantial Turnover' In Texas Players?

With a new coaching staff coming to Austin this offseason, which players are returning to play under Steve Sarkisian in 2021?