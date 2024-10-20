SEC Hands Down Punishment For Texas Longhorns
As the Texas Longhorns looked to mount a comeback against the Georgia Bulldogs, one of the most bizarre sequences you will ever see in college football unfolded in front of a national audience.
Late in the third quarter, Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron picked off Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck for the second time and set his team up with excellent field position. At least it appeared that way, until the officials called Barron for a very questionable pass interference penalty.
Fans were very, very unhappy about that call, raining down water bottles, beer cans and various other kinds of debris onto the field. After a lengthy delay to clean up the field, the officials bizarrely reversed the call and gave possession back to Texas.
The aftermath of that sequence is still unfolding, and the latest development will cost the Longhorns a pretty penny.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the SEC has fined Texas $250,000 for the incident. Additionally, the university is "required to use all available resources, including security, stadium and television video, to identify individuals who threw objects onto the playing field or at the opposing team," and ban all individuals identified. The university also must "review and update its Athletics Department game management procedures and alcohol availability policies" and submit a report to the conference office.
Shortly after the game, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement condemning the fans' behavior.
“The throwing of debris and resulting interruption of play that took place Saturday night cannot be part of any SEC event,” Sankey said in a statement. “The SEC is assigned responsibility by its membership to enforce its sportsmanship and game management policies and these actions are consistent with that oversight responsibility, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews.”
After a road trip to Vanderbilt next week, the Longhorns' next game at Darrell K. Royal Stadium will be against Florida on Nov. 9.