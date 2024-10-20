Texas Longhorns Open as Big Favorites vs. Vanderbilt
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will enter Nashville on Saturday as big road favorites over the newly-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores.
Following a 30-15 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin, No. 5 Texas opens up as a 18.5-point over No. 25 Vanderbilt, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Commodores held off Ball State on Saturday to secure a 24-14 win. Vanderbilt has now won three straight headed into the matchup with Texas, which was highlighted by the 40-35 win over then-No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 5.
After the loss to Georgia, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said that the Longhorns will have a chance to regroup in preparation for Vanderbilt.
"The beauty of this format, losing a game like this doesn't kill you," Sarkisian said. "Everything we want is still in front of us. The challenge for us is to be able to regroup and get ourselves back up off the mat and prepare for a Vanderbilt team next week that's going to be hungry for us coming to town, and get our momentum back, going in the right direction, finish out the second phase of the season, trying to get a W and work ourselves back in the direction of where we want to go."
Considering how they've played so far this season, the Commodores will hardly be sneaking up on the Longhorns and will demand Texas' full attention.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has put together an all-around productive year, as he's gone 102 of 154 passing for 1,391 yards, 11 touchdowns and one pick. He leads the team in rushing attempts (118) and rushing yards (470) while finding the end zone three times with his legs. Tight end Eli Stowers, a Denton, Texas native, leads the Commordores in catches (33), receiving yards (463) and has caught two touchdowns.
No. 5 Texas and No. 25 Vanderbilt will kick off from Nashville on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network