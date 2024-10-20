Texas Longhorns Awarded INT vs. Georgia After Controversial Sequence
AUSTIN -- Chaos ensued late in the third quarter of Saturday's matchup between the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs.
Carson Beck appeared to have tossed his third interception of the game, as Jahdae Barron returned the pick to the Georgia nine-yard line. However, there was a flag on the play: defensive pass interference against Barron.
Take a look:
The Texas student section clearly didn't agree with the questionable call and began throwing a countless number of water bottles into the end zone. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had to walk toward the student section and gesture to the crowd to stop. As a result, the game was delayed for several minutes before the officials surprisingly decided to pick up the flag, which gave Texas the ball at the nine-yard line. Barron officially had his second interception of the game.
After Texas was officially given the ball back, Quinn Ewers found Jaydon Blue for a 17-yard touchdown. The Longhorns had scored 15 unanswered after trailing 23-0 at halftime.
Barron praised Beck earlier in the week but managed to pick him off twice on Saturday.
"He's somebody you have to be ready and dialed for," Barron said of Beck. "He's amazing. He does a lot of great things on film. He's a vet quarterback at this level, so good matchup."
Barron now has three interceptions this season and six for his career.