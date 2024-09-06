Steve Sarkisian Confident in Receiver Room Ahead of Michigan
Going into the opening match against Colorado State, arguably the biggest change in the Texas Longhorns' lineup came in the wide receiver position.
After losing most starters to the draft, the receiver room looked completely different with the transfers out of the portal.
Still, the lineup looked exciting for the team and fans.
With 10 scholarship players on the Texas roster, Sarkisian is able to rotate his players and avoid fatigue.
"It was comforting to know I didn't have to leave guys on the field as they were getting fatigued," Sarkisian said. "You can noticeably see them getting fatigued, and we had enough confidence in the next wave to put them on the field. All they did was give me even more confidence."
Of the 10, Sarkisian described six to seven of those players as reliable part of the rotation - which is more than he has ever had in his time in Austin.
Sophomore Johntay Cook II played all 14 games of his freshman season and kicked off 2024 with three receptions for 56 yards, while five-star freshman Ryan Wingo caught four passes for a team-high 70 yards, including a 30-yard snag. The more experienced players, transfers Isaiah Bond, Silas Bolden, and Matthew Golden recorded four touchdowns altogether in the opener.
"It's very comforting for us as a staff to know that when we have six very quality receivers that can play and play at a high level," Sarkisian said. "The moment never felt too big for them."
Ahead of game two in Ann Arbor against Michigan, Sarkisian's biggest takeaway is the confidence in his players to get on the field and play well.