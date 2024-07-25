'Very Talented Room' Steve Sarkisian Has Plans For Expanded Texas Longhorns WR Rotation
Five studded receivers of the Texas Longhorns found their way to the NFL this year, leaving ample space for new talent to shape a new mold.
Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell brought in a combined for a total of 1,859 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns last season, being quarterback Quinn Ewers' most trustworthy targets, gone to the pros.
But head coach Steve Sarkisian believes the Longhorns will have seven solid options coming into play in 2024, including newcomers with conference experience, that could give the offense more depth.
"We are going to play more receivers," Sarkisian said at SEC Media Days. "It is a very talented room for sure, and we've got three great transfers. When you talk about Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, Silas Bolden, [you're talking about] three really good experienced football players that came from good football programs."
Former Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond has been an exciting addition to Sarkisian's team, leading the Crimson Tide with 48 receptions for 668 yards in just his sophomore season.
Matthew Golden, transferring from Houston, showed out for the Cougars during his second year as well. He appeared in 20 career games and hauled in 988 yards with 13 touchdowns. He brings not only receiving on his resume but also kick returning, gaining 31.2 yards per return.
Texas also added Oregon State WR Silas Bolden, another promising athlete who gained 746 yards and five touchdowns for the Beavers in 2023.
Sarkisian also highlighted three returners, Johntay Cook, Ryan Niblett, and DeAndre Moore Jr., that will provide veteran status to a fresh lineup, with freshman Ryan Wingo capping the roster.
It's still unsure who exactly will be headlining the group, but Sarkisian looks to utilize the skills and chemistry of his receiver room, hoping to avoid injuries along the way.
"Now, is it going to be a seven-man rotation? That will bear itself out," Sarkisian said. "But I do think we'll play more players than we have in the past, we'll rotate more guys than we probably have in the past."
"But this isn't a lack of talent. This group is very talented and by far and away our deepest receiver corps that we've had in four years."