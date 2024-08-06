Steve Sarkisian Has 'No Complaints' With Longhorns Development in Fall Camp
Texas football is five practices into fall camp, and just under four weeks until the season opener against Colorado State on Aug. 31.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian is happy with what he's seeing from his team despite continuing to push his players and get them out of their comfort zone.
"I think our players have really embraced that," Sarkisian said. "It's been very competitive through five days. I've seen growth and development in a lot of spots across the board. We're asking for more from everybody...right now not really complaints."
Sarkisian also praised the players for their mental strength, and their physical toughness going into the final weeks of fall camp.
However, things are far from over, and as he noted, there are still many challenges ahead for the program.
"What I want to see is them continue to trust their habits created after five days (of practice)," Sarkisian said. "The one thing that happens at times is players get distracted by heat, which could be the cold, and they forget to do the things that got them to that point. The challenge is for us to trust our preparation and trust the habits that have put us in a good position to play good football."
The Longhorns will transition from half shell practice to full pads on Tuesday.
"Sometimes practicing in just uppers is almost better than full pads," Sarkisian said. "You learn how to play with good pad level but not go to the ground and that keeps people off the ground. But we have to practice football the way which is played on gameday, so that's what we'll do tomorrow."