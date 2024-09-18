Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Won't Name Arch Manning Starter Just Yet

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is in line to make his first-career start against Louisiana-Monroe, though Steve Sarkisian isn't confirming it quite yet.

Zach Dimmitt

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs for a 67 yard touchdown during the first half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Texas at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs for a 67 yard touchdown during the first half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Texas at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- Steve Sarkisian is keeping things close to the vest ahead of Saturday's non-conference matchup vs. Louisiana-Monroe.

When asked during Wednesday's SEC Weekly Teleconference if he has named a starting quarterback for the game, the Texas Longhorns head coach showed that he's keen on keeping a competitive edge in any way he can.

"No, I have not," Sarkisian said.

Even if Sarkisian won't admit it, it's almost a guarantee he already knows that Arch Manning will be getting his first-career collegiate start against the Warhawks. Quinn Ewers suffered a strained abdomen that Sarkisian says has the star quarterback listed as questionable headed into the game, but rushing him back against a lower-tier non-conference opponent would be one of the more head-scratching decisions of the head coach's time at Texas.

Quinn Ewer
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) snaps the ball during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most realistic date for Ewers' return is on Sept. 28 in the SEC opener against Mississippi State at home. In the meantime, Manning has shown he's more than capable of holding down the fort, though it's fair to say his five-touchdown performance in Saturday's 56-7 win over UTSA hardly classifies as just keeping Ewers' seat warm.

Manning went 9 of 12 passing for 223 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Roadrunners. He added a 67-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter that lit DKR -- and the college football world -- on fire. 

He had been preparing to step in at any given moment, and it showed.

"Coach (A.J.) Milwee kind of instills that I got to prepare and be ready every week for when my number's called and help this team win games," Manning said. "And that's what I tried to do tonight. Obviously, there's a lot to improve on and grow from, but I'm glad I got to get in there and get hit again and feel what it's like."

Regardless of who's starting at quarterback, No. 1 Texas will kick off against ULM on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

Published
Zach Dimmitt

ZACH DIMMITT

Home/News