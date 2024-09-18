Steve Sarkisian Won't Name Arch Manning Starter Just Yet
AUSTIN -- Steve Sarkisian is keeping things close to the vest ahead of Saturday's non-conference matchup vs. Louisiana-Monroe.
When asked during Wednesday's SEC Weekly Teleconference if he has named a starting quarterback for the game, the Texas Longhorns head coach showed that he's keen on keeping a competitive edge in any way he can.
"No, I have not," Sarkisian said.
Even if Sarkisian won't admit it, it's almost a guarantee he already knows that Arch Manning will be getting his first-career collegiate start against the Warhawks. Quinn Ewers suffered a strained abdomen that Sarkisian says has the star quarterback listed as questionable headed into the game, but rushing him back against a lower-tier non-conference opponent would be one of the more head-scratching decisions of the head coach's time at Texas.
The most realistic date for Ewers' return is on Sept. 28 in the SEC opener against Mississippi State at home. In the meantime, Manning has shown he's more than capable of holding down the fort, though it's fair to say his five-touchdown performance in Saturday's 56-7 win over UTSA hardly classifies as just keeping Ewers' seat warm.
Manning went 9 of 12 passing for 223 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Roadrunners. He added a 67-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter that lit DKR -- and the college football world -- on fire.
He had been preparing to step in at any given moment, and it showed.
"Coach (A.J.) Milwee kind of instills that I got to prepare and be ready every week for when my number's called and help this team win games," Manning said. "And that's what I tried to do tonight. Obviously, there's a lot to improve on and grow from, but I'm glad I got to get in there and get hit again and feel what it's like."
Regardless of who's starting at quarterback, No. 1 Texas will kick off against ULM on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.