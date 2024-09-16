Longhorns Country

How Do Steve Sarkisian Handle and Longhorns 'Arch Madness' Noise?

Arch Manning took national headlines once again thanks to his performance vs. UTSA.

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks the field after the win over UTSA at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Arch Manning was the talk of college football this past weekend, after a showstopping five-touchdown performance vs. UTSA on Saturday night in Austin.

Manning came in in relief of starter Quinn Ewers, who suffered a strained abdomen early in the second quarter, and went on to complete 9 of 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for a 67-yard touchdown of his own.

And like clockwork, the national media and Twitter football gurus began to try and cultivate a Texas quarterback controversy.

Obviously, to anyone who pays attention to Longhorns football, there is not and will not be a controversy at the position. But that hasn't stopped the noise.

So what do Sarkisian and the Longhorns do to handle that kind of distraction? According to Sarkisian, they don't have to do a thing.

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"I don’t do anything. Arch is just another guy on our team," Sarkisian said Monday. "The reason I’m able to do that is because that’s who Arch is every day. He’s a selfless teammate. He cares about the guys on the team. He cares about Quinn. They've got a great relationship. He works his tail off. He wants to play good football for them because he knows how hard everybody's working."

That is a rare trait for most college football teams, and it speaks to the culture that Sarkisian has built, and that he constantly preaches.

That noise will likely only get louder after this week too, with Manning likely to start against Louisiana-Monroe while Ewers continues to heal from his setback.

Manning could even potentially earn the start in the Longhorns' SEC opener vs. Mississippi State. And if he has a big game then, it could launch the national conversation into another stratosphere.

However, that won't affect the Longhorns or Manning or Ewers for that matter.

And once Ewers is fully healthy, he'll be back under center and prepared to take over the offense as though he never left.

"(Ewers) is always staying dialed in. He's a really observant guy," Sarkisian said. "Even when he's healthy and the twos go in, he's always watching the twos. He's always taking the mental reps. I think that's the natural trait he has. When he's out, he's definitely getting all the mental reps. He prepares as if he's playing each week, but he's also diligent with his recovery. I think that's why when he comes back, he comes back and performs at a high level."

As it stands, Ewers is currently listed as 'questionable', and will be monitored on a day to day basis.

In the meantime, Arch Madness will continue.

“We’re going to monitor day-to-day and see what this looks like,” Sarkisian said of Ewers. “On the flip side, it was a great opportunity for Arch. He performed really well.”

