Texas QB Arch Manning Shines After Quinn Ewers Injury
AUSTIN -- Many teams across college football are dealing with quarterback injuries, but no program has a backup quite like Arch Manning.
Texas Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers went down in the second quarter and never returned in Saturday's home game against UTSA due to what Steve Sarkisian called an abdominal strain. But once Manning entered and tossed a 19-yard touchdown to DeAndre Moore Jr. on his first pass attempt of the game, the big-name prodigy never looked back.
In relief of the injured Ewers, Manning led Texas to a 56-7 win and delivered highlight after highlight while doing so. He went 9 of 12 passing for 223 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He added a 67-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter that lit DKR -- and the college football world -- on fire.
Unsuprisingly, he remained humble when reflecting on his performance after the game.
"Coach (A.J.) Milwee kind of instills that I got to prepare and be ready every week for when my number's called and help this team win games," Manning said. "And that's what I tried to do tonight. Obviously, there's a lot to improve on and grow from, but I'm glad I got to get in there and get hit again and feel what it's like."
Third-string true freshman quarterback Trey Owens replaced him early in the fourth quarter with the game already in hand, but at that point, Manning had already put together a memorable stat line.
On the possession after the touchdown to Moore Jr., Manning showed off his wheels with a 67-yard rushing touchdown. Following back-to-back punts by Texas, the Longhorns headed into halftime with a 28-7 lead and questions still looming about Ewers, who eventually returned to the sidelines in a black hoodie.
Early on his evening, Manning took some hard hits in the pocket on broken down protection by the o-line, but stayed steady, connecting with Isaiah Bond on a catch-and-run 51-yard touchdown near the start of the third quarter before finding Ryan Wingo wide open behind the defense on a 75-yard score the very next possession.
Manning spoke about his connection with the receivers and Wingo in particular, who finished with a game-high 127 yards on just three catches.
"It helps when you have great players around you and good coaches," Manning said. "So I mean, Isaiah bond, Ryan Wingo, the o-line, they all play really well, and they make it a little bit easier for me. ... I get more reps with Wingo at practice, and he's the man. What a good guy. I mean, he's going to catch a lot of touchdowns here. The sky's the limit for him."
Manning then found Johntay Cook II for a 12-yard touchdown on a pretty back-shoulder fade in the right corner of the end zone to begin the fourth quarter. It marked Cook's second score of the night after catching one from Ewers early in the game.
Ewers' injury timeline remains unclear, but if he's potentially facing a multi-game absence, Manning will have to be the starter when the Longhorns play their first-ever SEC game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Texas closes out non-conference play against Louisiana Monroe next week.