Arch Manning Ready to Start, But Longhorns Need Quinn Ewers Ready for SEC Play
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns and their fans were treated to a show on Saturday night when redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning came into the game in relief of Quinn Ewers and put on a dominant performance in a blowout win over UTSA.
Manning finished the game completing 9 of his 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for another 67-yard score.
However, while the popular narrative might be that Manning should take over as the starter, Ewers should and will remain the starting quarterback once he heals from his abdominal strain.
And they are going to need him.
There is no doubt that what Manning did on Saturday night was incredible, and he earned the title of the top backup quarterback in the nation.
That said, Ewers was the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy heading into Week 3 for a reason.
And going forward into SEC, the battled tested experience of Ewers will be invaluable.
Yes, Manning is as talented as they come, and next season, he will be the No. 1 quarterback after Ewers takes his talents to the NFL.
But against UTSA, there were a few signs of inexperience from Manning that, once the Longhorns get to SEC play, would have made a much bigger difference.
Those brief moments were obviously overshadowed by his highlight reel plays, but upon closer inspection, Manning did hold onto the ball too long a handful of times - one of which resulted in a big hit and a sack.
The same holds true on a zone-read play in which Manning made the wrong choice and held onto the ball, resulting in a loss in the backfield.
In this particular scenario, those plays did not make a difference in the result.
But in the meat of SEC play, against Georgia or Oklahoma's defensive fronts, that type of thing could turn into a disaster.
Is this a tad nitpicky? Sure.
But Ewers has proven himself time and time again in the biggest moments and in the toughest environments over the last two seasons. He did it in 2023 against Alabama in Tuscaloosa and multiple times on the road and in the Big 12 title game.
He did this season against Michigan in the biggest stadium in the country on a national stage.
Those types of things are invaluable.
Could Manning come up big in those types of scenarios? Absolutely. But the truth of the matter is, it is a complete unknown, and until we see it, it will remain that way.
Meanwhile, the Longhorns know that Ewers can do it, and as the unquestioned leader of the team, the players know it as well.
So yes, the Longhorns will continue to ride the Arch train until Ewers is ready to go.
But once he is back to a point where he is ready to go, it will once again be Ewers' time run the offense.