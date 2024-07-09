'Surreal': Paul Finebaum Blown Away By Texas and Oklahoma SEC Celebrations
For many of the people who follow college football, and college athletics, closely, the 2021 announcement of Texas and Oklahoma’s plans to enter the SEC could be described with many words.
Unexpected, shocking, game-changing, groundbreaking and even disastrous, depending on who you ask.
Three years later, SEC Network personality Paul Finebaum was front and center for both Texas and Oklahoma’s introduction parties, welcoming themselves into the SEC as the athletic calendar turned on the first of July.
“In many ways it was surreal,” Finebaum said. “We’ve been talking about it for three years and counting down every day on the network. But still, it was almost hard to believe Sunday night, standing up looking down over, I don’t know, 40-50,000 people mulling around, that this moment in time had finally arrived,” Finebaum said.
“I detected incredible enthusiasm, exuberance, excitement from both Texas people on Saturday, and then we quickly moved over to Norman afterwards.”
Finebaum is as SEC as you can get. The author spent much of his early career in Birmingham, Alabama, writing about the southeastern conference. Now, Finebaum hosts his own show on SEC Network, throwing out takes and opinions related to the conference. Now, in 2024, the SEC has made its biggest shift in conference history.
The 68 year old is often known for his opinionated and raw takes, but seeing the environment that both schools will bring to the SEC brought strong emotions to the experienced author and commentator.
Texas and Oklahoma are officially SEC schools, and have much to look forward to in the most competitive athletic conference in college sports. Finebaum, and many other talking heads in the business, seem ready for the entrance of two of the most notable schools, brands and teams in the college football, and college sports world.