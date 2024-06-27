Texas 5-Star WR Target Kaliq Lockett Sets Decision Date
The Texas Longhorns are looking to add some top-tier talent to help complete their 2025 recruiting class, and they now have an official date for when to expect an answer from one of the best in the cycle.
Per reports Wednesday from On3’s Hayes Fawcett, 2025 five-star receiver Kaliq Lockett will announce his decision on Wednesday, Aug. 7. He’ll be deciding among a final five that includes Texas, Florida State, LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M.
Texas hosted Lockett for an official visit on June 21. This came after he made OVs to the other four programs in his top five.
Sachse (Dallas) is the same hometown of former Texas standout and NFL All-Pro returner Devin Duvernay. The Longhorns have already found success from recruiting that program before, so why not do it again?
In May, Lockett said that Texas will "put (him) in the best position to win." It's clearly going to take a lot to knock the Longhorns out of the lead for him based on everything being reported.
"I know that if I go there, I know I'll be successful and I know that coach Jackson and coach Sark will put me in the best position to win, and the best position to be one of the best receivers in college football," Lockett told 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs.
This past season, Lockett posted 59 passes for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games.
If Texas doesn’t land Lockett, Sarkisian and co. will direct attention to five-star wideouts Dakorien Moore and Jaime Ffrench.