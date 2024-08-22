Texas AD Chris Del Conte Addresses Lonestar Showdown Date, Location
It doesn't seem right to many to see the Lonestar Showdown be played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving this year.
The big rivalry game between the Aggies and Longhorns, which was last played in 2011, usually occured annually on Thanksgiving. In fact, out of the 118 times the two teams have clashed, 72 have been on Turkey Day.
Athletic Director Chris Del Conte has always been on the side of playing the game on Thanksgiving, but with most things today in College Football, tradition is getting put to the side in the name of profit.
"You always want to go back to how it was," Del Conte said. "We all think that. I think that the Thanksgiving game, I've heard it from everybody that it was great. The reality is, a Thursday game used to be us and the Cowboys. I think Detroit had a game. Now, there's three NFL windows."
Del Conte also said, however, "it'd be great" to have the game on Black Friday night.
"You're the only game and the only show when you think about it from coast to coast. A Friday night game would be spectacular. But this year we get to play on Saturday."
Del Conte also addressed the rumor about the game being played at a neutral site, a rumor that both fanbases dislike heavily.
"I think that I have the indubitable knowledge to tell you that it is going to be a neutral site game." Del Conte said. Before he almost caused a statewide outrage, Del Conte said, "Just joking!"
It's safe to say that the rivalry will continue being a home-and-away series. And although it won't be a Thanksgiving game like it usually has been, what matters to Del Conte and to most is that the game is back after 13 long years.
"It was a shame that this game wasn't being played," Del Conte said. "For it to be back, you grow up watching the game. This is the most important game in the state."
Of course, the game wouldn't be what it is without some cheesy trash talk here and there. Del Conte let A&M know that he's "looking forward to sneaking into College Station."
"It'll be a good time," Del Conte said.