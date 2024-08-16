Longhorns Country

REPORT: Longhorns vs. Aggies Lonestar Showdown Rivalry to Get Title Sponsor

According to reports, the Lonestar Showdown rivalry could receive a sponsor in the coming days.

Nov 23, 2007; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2007; College Station, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Lonestar Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies has long been known as one of the best rivalries in college sports.

That has obviously been particularly true on the football field, where the two programs have traded blows 118 times over 130 years, with the Horns holding a 76–37–5 edge.

Unfortunately for college football fans everywhere, that rivalry has been lost for over a decade with the Aggies' move to the SEC, with the last time the two programs faced off coming in 2011 in College Station. The Longhorns won that game 27-25 on a last-second field goal from Justin Tucker.

With Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners now officially part of the SEC as of July 1, the rivalry between the Horns and Aggies is finally set to be reignited on the gridiron.

However, according to reports, it might look a little bit different - at least on the surface.

November 27, 2008; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy (12) leaps into the end zone past Texas A&M Aggies corner back Terrence Frederick (7) and defensive back Johnathan Batson (1) in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas beat Texas A&M 49-9. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports / Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Per Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle, the Longhorns and Aggies - who are set to hold a joint press conference in Houston next week with athletic directors Chris Del Conte and Trev Alberts - are expected to announce a new title sponsor for the Lonestar Showdown.

As of yet, it is unclear who that title sponsor will be.

The news comes just a day after the schools jointly announced the plans for the press conference, and rumors began to swirl that the schools would reveal plans for a neutral site matchup.

Fortunately for the rivalry and the fans, it appears that won't be the case.

Now, the two fanbases can look forward to what promises to be one of the most electric atmospheres in college football next season, when the programs face off in College Station on Nov. 30.

"Unreal. Especially being there too," Texas QB Quinn Ewers said on SEC Network. "I'm excited for that one. It's been 12 years I think now. That place is gonna be rowdy. I got a, I hate to say it, but I got a couple of buddies that go there. So they are pretty excited about it too. It's going to be an unbelievable atmosphere especially it being back on that Thanksgiving weekend."

The Longhorns and Aggies will both kick off the 2024 season on Aug 31., with Texas A&M set to take on Notre Dame, while Texas hosts Colorado State.

