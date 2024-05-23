Texas Longhorns AD Chris del Conte Named Athletic Director of the Year
Texas Longhorns AD Chris del Conte was named Athletic Director of the Year from a list of four other nominees. Del Conte received the honor on May 22 at the 2024 Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards in New York.
Texas Athletics won a record-breaking 15 Big 12 championships in its final year in the conference and much roots from del Conte's investment in the program since he stepped into the position in 2017. He previously held the leadership role at TCU and Rice.
In the 2023-24 season, Texas earned over $239 million in revenue, the second largest in the country per USA Today's college athletic department financial database. Del Conte's program also ranked within the top five in the Learfield Directors’ Cup for the fifth consecutive year following a second-place finish in 2022-23. The Directors' Cup awards points based on each institution's finish in NCAA championships.
Texas has collected one national championship, three NCAA runner-up positions, five in the top five, 10 in the top 10, and 14 in the top 20. Including softball's ongoing run to the Austin Super Regional, 18 out of 19 eligible sports have already advanced to NCAA Championship postseason play.
In his tenure, Texas has won back-to-back national championships in volleyball, women's tennis and rowing, football got a spot in the College Football Playoffs for the first time while winning the conference championship for the first time since 2009, and both baseball and softball earned spots in the College World Series.
Amidst the move from the Big 12 to the SEC on July 1, Texas Athletics plans to keep improving its facilities, including the Texas Football Training Complex, along with scoreboard improvements and a recruiting lounge at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.