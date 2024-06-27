Texas Baseball Head Coach Apologizes to Reporter For Controversial Answer
After former head coach David Pierce was fired from Texas Longhorns baseball after eight years in the role, Jim Schlossnagle's name was immediately linked to the position. The issue was, that Schlossnagle was in the midst of the College World Series finals with the Longhorn's arch-rival Texas A&M.
TexaAgs reporter Richard Zane used the last question of the CWS post-game press conference to ask the Aggie head coach to address the rumors. Zane was quickly admonished by Schlossnagle in a response that went viral.
"I left my family to be the coach at Texas A&M,” Schlossnagle said.“I took the job at Texas A&M to never take another job again, and that hasn’t changed in my mind. that’s unfair to talk about something like that. That would be like you asking (Aggies outfielder Braden) Montgomery if he’s going to sign in the (MLB) draft, but I understand you’ve got to ask the question. But I gave up a big part of my life to come take this job, and I poured every ounce of my soul in this job, and I gave this job every ounce I could possibly give it. Write that.”
Less than 24 hours later, Schlossnagle was announced as Texas' new head coach. At his introductory presser in Austin, the newly hired coach took a moment to apologize to the reporter.
“He asked the question that was an obvious question," Schlossnagle said. "I wish I could have answered that better. But, in the moment, 30 minutes after the last pitch, all I could think about was our players.”
In his 40-minute-long presser, Schlossnagle addressed the controversies surrounding the timing of his move and what happened to his statements on Monday.
“This was an opportunity I couldn’t walk away from,” Schlossnagle said.