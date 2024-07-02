Longhorns Country

Texas Baseball Lands Arizona State Transfer Pitcher - Report

The Texas Longhorns are once again adding to their bullpen.

University of Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle speaks at his introductory news conference at the Frank Denius Family University Hall of Fame Wednesday June 26, 2024. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA

Texas Longhorns baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle has landed his third pitcher via the transfer portal since taking over in Austin.

Per an announcement on his X (Twitter) Monday, Arizona State transfer pitcher Thomas Burns has committed to Texas for next season.

"I would like to thank everyone at Arizona State for the greatest opportunity,” Burns tweeted. "With that being said I am going to the University of Texas.”

Burns, a right-handed pitcher and Hortonville, Wis. native, completed his freshman year with the Sun Devils this past season. He posted a 1-1 record and started all six of his appearances. In 30.1 innings pitched, he allowed a 4.75 ERA, a .213 batting average, 23 hits, four doubles, seven home runs. He also tossed 39 strikeouts and 24 walks.

Burns pitched a career-high seven innings in a win over Arizona on March 15. A week prior, he tossed a career-best eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings during a win over Oregon. Overall, Arizona State went 4-2 in the games that Burns appeared in. 

During the 2022 at Hortonville High School Burns impressively finished the season with a .88 ERA in 47.2 innings while tossing 83 strikeouts.

He now joins a Texas bullpen that’s already landed commitments from two other transfer pitchers in LSU’s Aiden Moffett and Penn’s Eli Trop. It’s unclear as of now how the rotation will work, but Burns brings experience as a starter after just one season in college. 

Expect Schlossnagle to continue making additions to the roster as the new era of Texas baseball gets underway this offseason.

