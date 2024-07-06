Texas Baseball Flips Elite 2024 Texas A&M Commit Bryce Navarre
Winning games on the diamond starts long before the season does. For coaching staffs looking to compete for trips to the College World Series and national championships, knocking it out of the park on the recruiting front is pivotal in achieving those aspirations.
Fortunately for the Texas Longhorns, their new coaching staff has been on an absolute heater to start their stint in Austin. After the announcement that Jim Schlossnagle would be the next coach of the Longhorns, he and the rest of his staff have been aggressive at landing game-changing talent.
They've attacked the transfer portal, securing commitments from elite players such as LSU's Aiden Moffett and Louisiana-Monroe's Easton Winfield. As for the high school level, they've been just as on it and have flipped multiple highly coveted prospects from Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class.
On Saturday afternoon they brought in another Aggie flip, this one coming in the 2024 class. Bryce Navarre, a left-handed pitcher out of Montgomery HS (TX), confirmed he would be joining Texas' 2024 class to HornSports.
Navarre stands at 6-1 and 190 pounds, and adds another high-caliber arm to Texas' pitching staff ahead of the 2025 season. Joining the stable of arms that Schlossnagle has compiled so far, he will have the opportunity to work with elite pitching coach Max Weiner.
There is a ton to love about Navarre and what he brings every time he toes the rubber. Boasting a reliable fastball, the southpaw has all the talent needed to blow it past hitters. His bread and butter, however, is his filthy breaking ball. Considered by many one of the best in the country, it leaves batters confused and generates plenty of swing-and-misses.
Securing arms of Navarre's caliber will go a long way for Schlossnagle to hit the ground running during his first season in Austin. Just getting to the NCAA Tournament is not the standard for the Longhorns, and neither is just getting to Omaha.
Winning national titles is what is expected of those donning the burnt orange and white. If Schlossnagle can continue to recruit at the elite level he's shown so far, then the Longhorns might not be too far off from those goals.