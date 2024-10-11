Texas Baseball Lands Elite 2026 RHP Trey Rangel
It's hard to remember a baseball season for the Texas Longhorns in recent memory with more excitement surrounding it than the upcoming one in 2025. A new coaching staff, headlined by Jim Schlossnagle, lead the way in Texas' first season in the SEC.
That alone is enough to have fans in Austin buzzing for what is to come. Beyond that, though, this new staff hit the ground running at a full sprint when they arrived on The Forty Acres in pursuit of elite recruits. From the beginning it was clear that the vibes were different under Schlossnagle than the former coach, David Pierce.
Yes, recruiting at Texas is easy for a plethora of reasons. Even with that, there is plenty to love about what this staff has done. From buttoning up the 2024 class and complementing them with portal additions, to the stocking up in the 2025 and 2026 classes, respectively.
On Friday that 2026 class got yet another big-time addition to its ranks. Right-handed pitcher Trey Rangel took to social media to announce his commitment to the Longhorns, giving Schlossnagle and pitching coach Max Weiner a stud arm to look forward to.
Rangel, a hurler from The Colony HS (TX), boasts a heater that sits in the 90-94 mph range. Complementing it with a devastating curveball, he keeps hitters off balance and racks up strikeouts every time he takes the bump.
Making his commitment that much sweeter is the fact that he chose the Longhorns over their in-state rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies. As the offseason continues, so will Texas' efforts to continue bolstering a star-studded 2026 class.
Projecting that far into the future is a tall task, and guys like Rangel could end up playing their way into the MLB Draft. Despite that, though, this new staff has consistently shown their ability to land big names before they've coached a single game at Disch-Falk Field.