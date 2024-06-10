Texas Baseball Loses Freshman Infielder to NCAA Transfer Portal
Just over a week after its College Station regional exit, Texas baseball infielder Sam Ardoin has elected to enter the transfer portal.
The infielder is not the first Longhorn to enter the portal, as pitcher Grant Fontenot, who had stepped away from the team two months ago, is also in the portal.
Ardoin was a true freshman for the Longhorns out of Louisiana who appeared in four total games in 2024. Ardoin finished his career at Texas batting 0/2 with two RBI, two walks and a run in games against Houston Christian and UTRGV.
Ardoin is most notably the brother of Texas Ex Silas Ardoin, who was an All-Big 12 catcher from 2020-22 and is currently in the Baltimore Orioles farm system.
With the exit of Fontenot and Ardoin and the loss of six seniors, Texas will have eight roster spots available for freshman, and the transfer portal, even before the potential decisions of players like Jared Thomas and Jalin Flores entering the MLB Draft.