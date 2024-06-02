Notebook: Longhorns' Season Ends With Blowout Loss Against Louisiana
Disappointing is perhaps the best, and only, word to describe this season for the Texas Longhorns (36-24). They came into the campaign ranked and predicted to finish as high as second in the Big 12, with expectations of being a team that could make a deep postseason run.
Well, after an inconsistent season filled with high highs and rather low lows, it has come to an end with those expectations failing to be met. The 10-2 loss to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (42-19) had all the same issues that plagued the Longhorns throughout their campaign.
A dud from one of the nation's best offenses, lack of pitching depth and defensive miscues ultimately were too much for Texas to overcome. While it was a promising season at times, it is now time to look ahead to the offseason for the Longhorns.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' loss to the Ragin' Cajuns.
Offense no-show continues
The main component of the Longhorns’ success all season long was their potent offense. At any given moment they were capable of flipping a switch and putting up a crooked number to break a game open or overcome a deficit and secure a comeback win. We saw that in the regional opener with a seven-run fifth inning that propelled them to the 12-5 victory over Louisiana.
From there, though, the offense completely fell off a cliff. In their losses to Texas A&M and Louisiana, they pushed across a mere four runs on 14 hits. It was especially brutal in the loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns, which saw them leave 14 men on base in the loss.
Ultimately, this was a microcosm of Texas' season. While the bats were able to explode at times, far too often they went ice cold and failed to play small ball and scratch across runs.
Pitching held out as long as possible
Looking at the final score from this loss will lead one to believe the pitching was the reason the Longhorns lost. And while that is partially true, the pitching staff was lights out for the majority of the game and instead kept Texas in this game.
Ace Whitehead took the mound knowing he needed to give one of his best outings of the season, and he delivered just that. He twirled a magnificent performance, going 6.2 innings and allowing just two runs on seven hits and six strikeouts.
After him came Charlie Hurley, who ultimately could not continue the same success as he gave up four runs. The bullpen gave up seven two out runs in the eighth inning, which was too much for the Longhorns to overcome that late in the game.
Disappointing end to the season
Whether or not the expectations of making it to Omaha every single season for the Longhorns are unfair is a conversation for another day. Those expectations exist and as such anything less is seen as a disappointment to everyone - from fans to players and the coaching staff.
So, that makes this season a disappointment by those standards. The Longhorns entered the season ranked and projected to finish second in the Big 12. They ultimately finished third and entered postseason play as a No. 3 seed in the Bryan-College Station Regional, where they managed just one win.
It will be a long offseason ahead for the Longhorns as they prepare for their first season in SEC play next year, and one that has a slew of major decisions to be made.
What's next for Texas?
With the season officially over, the Longhorns turn their attention to a pivotal offseason. They are starting SEC play next year, and thus must treat this offseason carefully. Key coaching staff decisions will be made, as well as a need to attack the transfer portal and stock up on talent if they want to compete in their SEC debut campaign.