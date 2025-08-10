Texas Longhorns Add Stanford RB Transfer
The Texas Longhorns learned last season that there is no such thing as too much depth, after much of their running back room was depleted with injuries.
Now, while in fall camp, the Longhorns added a new walk-on, Carson Berger, to their backfield.
Berger, a Houston native who comes in from Stanford, replaces Reid Watkins, who held the walk-on role out of the backfield last season before transferring to South Dakota, where he is on scholarship.
Adding Depth
Berger, a Lone Star native from The Woodlands, TX, was a team captain for John Cooper, where he attended high school.
During his time there, he earned all-state and MVP honors, won two state championships as the team captain, and set school records for tackles and tackles for loss.
He initially walked on to Stanford as an inside linebacker, listed at 6-0,, 216 pounds, which was his original position before.
He took visits to Northwestern and Duke, while performing in camps at Tulsa, before deciding to try his hand in Palo Alto. With the departure of Watkins, the spot opens up, and now, he adds to the depth of the running back room in the Forty Acres.
Back Healthy And Talented
Quintrevion Wisner will return in 2025 to continue where he left off last season. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. In the passing game, he finished third in receiving yards with 311 and one touchdown on 44 catches.
After garnering third-team All-SEC honors last season, Wisner will bring experience and leadership in the backfield with quarterback Arch Manning taking over the reins in his first full year on Steve Sarkisian's offense.
CJ Baxter also returns to the Longhorns after suffering an injury in fall camp that held him out the entire season. He was one of two backs that Texas was without in 2024, joining Christian Clark who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last offseason.
Expectations were high for Baxter entering 2024. After being an honorable mention All-Big 12 and Offensive Newcomer of the Year and second-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic, he was expected to play a significant role in the offense.
Rushing for 659 yards and five touchdowns on 138 carries, and finished 12th in program history for rushing yards by a freshman. Paired as a one-two punch with Wisner, the duo will be one of the most formidable backfields in the country.
Other depth pieces, such as Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark, will also serve as depth. Now, with the addition of Berger, the Longhorns have a contingency plan in case of emergency this coming fall.