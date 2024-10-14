Texas Basketball Ranked in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball program is starting off the season in the AP Poll's Top 25 rankings.
The preseason AP Poll dropped Monday and the Longhorns are No. 19 in the country. Texas is one of nine SEC teams in the first release of rankings, joining No. 2 Alabama, No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 21 Florida, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 24 Ole Miss.
The Kansas Jayhawks of the Big 12 are ranked No. 1.
One of the biggest story lines for the team headed into the season is the hype surrounding freshman guard Tre Johnson, a projected lottery pick that could be one-and-done if he has a productive season.
"He's a shot-maker, but he's a guy that, over the course of this summer, I think he's gotten better with his decision-making as well, and he'll be able to initiate some offense for us too," Terry said.
Johnson himself said that he's not opposed to staying another season and isn't set on being one-and-done.
"It's a chance, but I don't have a problem doing two (years)," Johnson said. "If it doesn't go as well, I'm not a guy that's gonna force it and go to the NBA. I don't mind coming back."
No. 19 Texas will tip-off the season in Las Vegas against the Ohio State Buckeyes.