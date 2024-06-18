Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Reveals How Past Struggles Allow Him to Connect With His Team
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian sat down and opened up with analyst Joel Klatt for Klatt’s ‘Big Noon Conversations’ show, discussing past challenges with his sobriety and overcoming his faults.
“I became open, honest and vulnerable with recruits first,” Sarkisian said about his battles with alcoholism. “Why would I not want to share all of that with our team?”
Sarkisian struggled with alcoholism during his time as a head coach previously with USC. Since then, Sarkisian has become an active member of the Alcoholics Anonymous community and has been open about his past struggles.
“Being open, and being honest is not at the top of the priority list for young men. We’re guarded, we want to suppress things, we want to keep things down,” Sarkisian said. “Why don’t I share, why don’t I become vulnerable, why don’t I give them my story?”
Sarkisian noted that he starts every summer with the same story about his past, even noting how his son, Brady, sat in that room listening to his story. Sarkisian emphasized with Klatt, a fellow sober football personality, the importance of this practice to build empathy and trust in his team.
“Now there’s some empathy, I know what you’re going through,” Sarkisian said. “In the end, I really think it draws us closer.”
Sarkisian has made it a priority to be open and honest with his players and his team, and the successes have shown both on and off the field. Sarkisian has become one of the nation’s best recruiters, a skill that requires the ability to connect with football players as young as 15 years old.
The Longhorns have turned a new leaf over with Sarkisian at the helm, and with the culture he’s instilled, it’s hard to see the team returning to the problematic times of coaches in the past.