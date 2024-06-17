5-Star 2026 QB Dia Bell Commits to Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns are adding more signal-calling talent to Steve Sarkisian’s growing quarterback factory.
Per an announcement on X, 2026 five-star quarterback Dia Bell has committed to Texas. He chose the Longhorns over teams like LSU, Penn State and many more.
“I really enjoyed my visits and have developed great relationships with Coach Sark and Milwee,” Bell told Fawcett. “They are one of the best offenses in the country and have a track record of development at my position. I’m really excited about their move to the SEC and the opportunity to help bring a championship to the 40 acres.”
A product of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Bell is a five-star on ESPN’s and 247Sports’ composite rankings. Over the past two seasons, he’s gone 135 of 210 passing for 2,246 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 58 rushes for 116 yards and three more scores.
Bell’s dad is former NBA player Raja Bell, who constantly challenged the late great Kobe Bryant during battles between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Dia clearly got some of this basketball talent from his father, as he averaged 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and five assists per game as a freshman.
"Austin is a cool town and its a great University. The football program is one of the best in the country,” Bell had previously told On3. "Coach (Steve Sarkisian) and Coach (AJ) Milwee have had a lot of success offensively and especially with the development of their quarterbacks. I am good friends with their 2025 commit KJ Lacey.”
Bell ranks as a five-star recruit, the No. 9 overall player and the No. 2 QB in the nation per ESPN. Meanwhile, On3, Rivals.com and 247Sports have Bell as a four-star recruit. On3 is the highest of that bunch on Bell, ranking him as the No. 14 player in the country, No. 2 QB, and No. 1 player in Florida.
As such, Bell is obviously one of the most pursued players in the nation, regardless of position, and heard from a litany of programs including Penn State, LSU, Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Ohio State, among others.
However, the Longhorns won out.