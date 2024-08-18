Texas DB Doesn't Want to Arm-Wrestle Arch Manning
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns safety Michael Taaffe said Thursday via Zoom that he's ready to go after getting surgery on his arm earlier this offseason.
However, his recovery from the injury isn't quite enough motivation to challenge the strength of Texas quarterback Arch Manning off of the field.
When jokingly asked Thursday by Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle if his injury was caused by arm-wrestling Manning, Taaffe chuckled and admitted that the hypothetical face-off isn't something he'd want to partake in.
“No, I wouldn't want to arm-wrestle Arch,” Taaffe said with a smile. He’s pretty big. I know his legs are huge, but he's a strong man. He can sling it too."
Manning stands a 6-4, 225 pounds. He finished last year having appeared in two games. He went 2 of 5 passing for 30 yards in Texas' 57-7 win over Texas Tech in the regular-season finale.
As for Taaffe, he said that his surgery went well and he's ready to move forward as an impact player in the Texas secondary this season.
“I think as far as my arm, I got surgery in May, and so it's been a great process," he said. "The doctor is very pleased with how it's going. And so I'm making very good strides. Like I said, I'm full live, I'm tackling, I'm catching, I'm getting off blocks. And so everything that you need to do as a DB, I'm doing it. And so I can play at the highest level with whatever is on my hand.”
Last year, Taaffe finished with 43 total tackles, one pass breakup and three interceptions. He also returned one punt for 12 yards. All three of his picks came during three consecutive contests in Big 12 play against Houston, BYU and Kansas State.
No. 4 Texas kicks off the season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.