'My Dream': Texas QB Arch Manning Opens Up About Decision to Stay With Longhorns

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning explained his decision to return to Texas instead of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands the ball of to Texas White team running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) in the second quarter of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) hands the ball of to Texas White team running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) in the second quarter of the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA
The modern age of college football is certainly unique.

Before the introduction of the NCAA Transfer Portal, players were usually content with waiting their turn, and working their way up a depth chart - even if it took years.

In 2024, if a player's path to starting isnt clear after Year 1, it has become more likely than not that that player will find somehwere else to take his talents. That is especially true in the case of quarterbacks.

However, despite copious amounts of outside noise, Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning bucked that trend and elected to return to Austin for Year 2, where he will be the backup under Quinn Ewers.

During the Manning passing academy in Thibodaux, LA, Manning opened up to the Athletic's Larry Holder about his decision to stay, and stick it out under Steve Sarkisian.

Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (6) looks for a pass during the Longhorns' spring Orange and White game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, April 20, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA

"It's tough because you want to be out there playing with your boys," Manning said told Holder. "But just realizing there's nowhere else I want to be, and it was my dream to play at Texas. I'm going to stick it out and play there eventually."

Ewers is no stranger to Manning's situation either, having transferred to Texas himself after a year with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

But as Ewers points out, if Manning's ultimate goal is the NFL, there is likely no place better to be than Austin developing under Sarkisian.

"I think he understands that what he's got here is he's gonna be the most ready whenever he goes to the NFL," Ewers told Holder. "I think coach Sark does the best job getting quarterbacks ready for the NFL and developing guys. He will be playing in his third year. He'll be more than comfortable in operating the offense, and it's just a really good fit for him."

In an ideal world, Manning's first snap as a starter comes on August 30, 2025 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.

But as the primary backup, Manning also sits just one play away from being thrust into the limelight and being the starter of his dream school.

One way or another though, he will have his shot at being QB1 before too long.


