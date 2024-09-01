Texas Defense Shutdowns Colorado State in Stifling Performance
The Texas Longhorns took care of business this afternoon against Colorado State, scoring seven touchdowns compared to the Rams, who were shot out 52-0.
While the offense showed out, the defense for Texas suffocated Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, delivering its first shutout since the 2022 Red River game against Oklahoma when Texas won 49-0.
Colorado State isn't a powerhouse school and does not play in a major conference. That said, it's still important to note that Texas's defense dominated.
Colorado State had 9 out of 11 offensive starters return from last year, including their QB, where they averaged over 300 passing yards a game and 26 points per game.
Texas's defense not only held Colorado State to their first game without scoring since 2013 but also held Fowler-Nicolosi to his lowest amount of passing yards in his collegiate career.
"As a team, there's always things you have to clean up," Cornerback Jahdae Barron said. "I think we did a good job with effort."
One thing Texas's defense could improve on is getting pressure on the quarterback. Texas struggled to apply pressure and didn't even record a sack on the day. Even though Colorado State opted to run the ball more than throw, it is still concerning to see Texas struggle to that extent in the pass rush.
Colorado State was able to utilize the ground game a little too this game with starting running back Justin Marshall going for 106 yards on the day.
But enough of the negatives, this defense can be a problem this year.
"It's just amazing the energy we have, the brotherhood we have, and the juice." Jahdae Barron said.
Next week will certainly pose a bigger problem than Colorado State. Texas goes against the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor next week. The defense will have to get more pressure and stop the run game better if they want to win. But regardless, Texas showed that their defense is strong, and can carry its own weight if the offense isn't scoring much.