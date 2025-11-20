Broncos CB Shades Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift After Win vs. Chiefs in Now-Deleted Post
The Chiefs are likely kings of the AFC West no more, as their chances of winning the division this year have significantly dwindled after Sunday’s brutal loss to the Broncos. And one Denver player just couldn’t wait to rub it in the faces of America’s royal couple.
A few days after the Broncos’ 22–19 home win, Denver cornerback Jahdae Barron appeared to throw shade at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, perhaps taking a page from another AFC West rival’s playbook. Barron shared a series of photos from the game on his Instagram account, one of which showed him running into Kelce on a play. On Wednesday night, Barron reshared his post on his Instagram Stories and added the caption, “Tell swift put me on a song RIGHT NOW.”
As of late Thursday afternoon, Barron has taken down the Instagram Story.
Despite Kelce’s big performance (nine catches for 91 yards and one touchdown), the Chiefs sputtered against the Broncos and suffered their third straight loss at Mile High Stadium, falling to 5–5 on the year. That all but guaranteed Kansas City would fall short of clinching the division for the first time since 2015, and it set Kelce & Co. back in a tougher spot to earn a playoff berth in the uber-competitive AFC this winter.
If things continue to be this dire for the Chiefs moving forward, Swift may indeed put pen to paper to write a few heartbreaking ballads about how her fiancé’s team has stunningly fallen off its pedestal this season. Their once-hopeful Super Bowl-contending campaign will precariously hang in the balance in the coming months, with the Chiefs facing what feels like a must-win game against the 8–2 Colts this Sunday.