Texas Ex Charlie Strong Joins Urban Meyer’s Jaguars

Former Texas head coach Charlie Strong has found a new home with Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars
Former Texas head coach Charlie Strong is re-joining Urban Meyer, as he's been hired as the linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meyer took over for Ron Zook at Florida in 2005, where he retained Strong’s services, making him the only holdover from Zook’s staff to remain in employment under Meyer.

At Florida, Strong had massive success, helping Meyer’s teams win two national titles, two SEC Championships and four out of five bowl appearances. Strong’s teams were also perennial defensive powerhouses during that stretch.

Strong, who went 37-15 in his first head coaching job at Louisville, was hired as the head coach of the Longhorns in 2014 following an impressive 12-1 run with the Cardinals the previous season. Strong also won two Big East titles, won Big East coach of the year twice, and led the Cardinals to a Sugar Bowl win in 2013 over his former team, the Florida Gators.

Strong struggled to get things going in Austin, however, finishing with a 16-21 record and losing his only bowl appearance to Arkansas at the Texas Bowl in his first season.

After being let go following a disappointing third year in 2016, Strong moved on to South Florida and he got off to an encouraging start at 10-2, but his momentum quickly evaporated, going a combined 11-14 over the next two seasons.

South Florida then elected to fire Strong after the 2019 season. Shortly after his termination, the 60-year old joined Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama as a defensive analyst.

This marks a major reboot to Strong's career as Meyer's Jags takeover is one of the NFL's top stories to watch.

Texas Ex Charlie Strong Joins Urban Meyer's Jaguars

