Texas Ex Jarrett Allen Signs $91 Million Contract Extension with Cleveland Cavaliers
Former Texas men's basketball forward Jarrett Allen has agreed to a three-year, $91 million maximum contract extension with his current team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to his agent Derrick Powell and ESPN.
The extension will guarantee him $131 million across the next five seasons and will make him the third Cavalier to sign one ahead of the upcoming season.
Allen played for the Texas Longhorns for only one season from 2016 to 2017 as a freshman, averaging 13.4 points per game. Standing at 6-foot-9, Allen was a one-year wonder for the program, reaching double digits in scoring 25 times and having 12 double-doubles on the year. He led the team in rebounds per game with 8.4, blocked shots with 51, and minutes played with an average of 32.1 per game.
In 2017 he opted into the NBA Draft where he was selected as the No. 22 overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets. He became the 16th Longhorn to get drafted within the first round and the second youngest athlete to play for the Nets at the time of his debut.
His stint with Brooklyn ended in 2021 after he was traded to the Cavaliers in a multi-player, four-team deal, where he now plays at center. He became an NBA All-Star in 2022 and averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season before suffering a rib injury in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
There have been no updates on his injury since his absence from the Eastern Conference playoffs and NBA Finals in 2023, but he looks to return as part of the "Core 4" of the Cavaliers alongside teammates Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley.