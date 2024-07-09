Three Former Longhorns Set to Play in 2024 NBA Summer League
Each leaving behind a tremendous career as a Texas Longhorn, three former men's basketball players will be hitting the court as professionals this July as part of the NBA Summer League.
Max Abmas, Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu have all found themselves on a roster, with Abmas headed to the Utah Jazz, Allen to the Memphis Grizzlies, and Disu to the Toronto Raptors.
Abmas and Disu ended their time at Texas after this spring season, assisting in a 21-13 record and a second-round exit from the NCAA March Madness Tournament. Despite neither of them being a 2024 NBA Draft selection, this deal will allow them to showcase their skills and hopefully end with an extended contract.
Coming in as a transfer from Oral Roberts, Abmas made an immediate impact within his one year on the Forty Acres. The guard started in all 34 games, leading the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game while also having the most assists and minutes. Among various accolades, Abmas was a three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week selection and tied the program's single-season record for most three-pointers made in conference play.
Ranking second on the team in scoring, fifth-year senior Disu played in 25 games with 20 starts, missing the first nine games of the season due to foot surgery. He came second in rebounding with five per game and third in blocks with 28, receiving Big 12 Most Improved Player honors. Disu converted 48.6% from three-point range in conference play, the best in the league.
Allen has been one year removed from Texas, playing in five games with the Grizzlies this past season. He began his pro career with the Memphis Hustle at the G League Showcase Cup before entering the regular season, appearing in 46 total games.
He averaged 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 26.4 minutes per game last year. During his time as a Longhorn, Allen was a crucial piece of the starting lineup, leading the squad in rebounding at 5.6 per contest and reaching double figures in scoring 20 times.
Abmas and Allen will participate in the Salt Lake City Summer League from July 8-10 in Utah, while all 30 NBA teams are scheduled to meet and compete in Las Vegas during the NBA 2K25 Summer League tournament from July 12-22.