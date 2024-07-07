Texas Ex Lulu Sun Makes New Zealand Tennis History
The last time a Kiwi made it through the Round of 16 at Wimbledon was 1959. 65 years later, Texas Ex Lulu Sun joined this exclusive group of New Zealander tennis stars.
"That is something that definitely doesn't comes by often," Sun said. "I wasn't expecting to be here at this stage. I've just been playing match by match and yeah, here I am."
Sun got her first win at a major tournament on Monday when she defeated eight-seeded Qinwen Zheng 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Now, her fourth-round opponent is nothing short of the 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu.
"I would be super happy to have that opportunity – such a great athlete. She's obviously been far in the Grand Slams before, playing on center court and playing against her is an opportunity I'd be super happy with," Sun said.
Raducanu defeated ninth-seeded Maria Sakari in straight sets to make it to the fourth round, but despite having more experience and professional success than the former Texas player, she isn't taking this matchup lightly.
"I played in juniors with (Sun), I know she's a tough competitor," Raducanu said. "You don't qualify and make the fourth (round) if you're not extremely dangerous."
Though Sun only played in Austin for a year, she was key to the program's national title in 2021. As Texas was tied 3-3 in the final against Pepperdine, Sun clinched the title with a 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 win over Russian player Taisiya Pachkaleva, who would later transfer to Texas.
Sun is expected to make a move from her current 123 rank to inside the top 100, where she will join fellow Texas ex Peyton Stearns, who sits in No. 52.