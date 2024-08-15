Texas Football 'Is Capable of Winning It All' Says Paul Finebaum
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns enter their first season in the SEC with some big-time expectations. One analyst thinks they'll be able to reach those heights and then some.
During an appearance Wednesday on ESPN's Get Up, SEC Network host and college football analyst Paul Finebaum admitted that he thinks the Longhorns have the ability to take home a National Championship this season.
“They’re capable of winning it all,” Finebaum said, per On3. “With Quinn Ewers at a quarterback that is a big boost for them.”
The Longhorns were a play away from making it to the National Championship last season, but came up just short after Ewers' pass to Adonai Mitchell fell incomplete at the goal line as the game clock expired in the 37-31 loss to Washington in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl.
The team's motivation-filled offseason has been hit with some major adversity recently, as Texas lost starting running back Cedric Baxter to a season-ending knee injury and freshman running back Chrisitan Clark to an Achilles tear.
However, if the Longhorns can squeak past No. 9 Michigan in Week 2, Finebaum thinks they could be headed for the CFP once again should everything else goes according to plan the rest of the season.
“They lost their running back this week, and I think that’s a significant loss, especially early in the season when they go to Michigan. Just keep your eyes on that game, if Texas survives Ann Arbor, I think they’re in really good shape for the playoffs,” Finebaum said. “They havelater on at home, they have A&M on the road in the final game, but I think they have a legitimate shot at winning it all.”
Texas will be able to significantly boost its CFP chances with potential wins over Georgia and Oklahoma, but a loss in either one of those games will not make-or-break their chances at the Playoff due to the inaugural 12-team format.
The Longhorns begin their season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against Colorado State.