Texas Football to Host Baylor Commit for Season Opener, Per Report
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are reportedly looking to pry away a commit from a now-former in-state Big 12 rival.
Per reports from Hank South of Horns247, Texas will be hosting Baylor Bears 2025 defensive line commit Jackson Blackwell in Austin for the season opener against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday, Aug. 31.
A three-star recruit from Lorena, Texas just south of Waco, Blackwell has received offers from programs like Kansas State, Texas Tech, Arizona, San Diego State and many more. He committed to Baylor and coach Dave Aranda on July 1 after taking official visits to Houston (July 21), UTSA (July 7), Texas Tech (July 4) and Arizona (May 3).
Per 247Sports' rankings, Blackwell is the No. 69 overall defensive linemen in the 2025 class and the 96th-best player in the state of Texas.
Last season as a sophomore, Blackwell posted 56 tackles (10 for loss) and 2.5 sacks. During the 2022 campaign, he tallied 35 tackles (four for loss) and one sack.
If the Longhorns manage to flip Blackwell from Baylor, he'd join a Texas 2025 recruiting class that is highlighted by five-star receiver Kaliq Lockett along with four-star talents like edge Lance Jackson, linebacker Elijah Barnes, tight end/athlete Nick Townsend, quarterback KJ Lacey, edge Smith Orogbo and running back James Simon.
Texas already has an ample amount d-line talent in the 2025 class. Securing a commitment from Blackwell at some point down the line would bring on additional depth in the trenches for the foreseeable future.
No. 4 Texas will kick off against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 2:30 p.m. CT.